Friday, 22 July 2022

Pharyngula: The company which won the contract to provide the U.S. military’s next squad weapons, ones which can “shoot through almost all of the bulletproof vests that are worn by law enforcement in the country right now,” has announced civilian versions of its guns.

Forever Wars: The great escape from Substack.

Mad Mike the Biologist: In the fight for reproductive rights, don’t cede an inch of ground on ethics and morality to the Republicans.

Homeless on the High Desert: If we had just started locking up the Bundy militia crowd in 2014, we wouldn’t be in this insurrectionist mess today.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"What Sen. Reid may call domestic terrorists, I call patriots." (Senator Dean Heller, R-NV, April 18, 2014)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.

