Melania Somehow Claims She Didn’t Know The Capitol Was Under Attack On Jan. 6

Stephanie Grisham, Melania Trump's former chief of staff, resigned on January 6, the very day of the deadly insurrection. Grisham has previously said that after a mob of Trump supporters attacked the Capitol, she tried to get Melania to condemn the riots, but she declined. Instead, Grisham got a one-word text, leading to her resignation: "No."

However, in an interview with Fox News, Mel claimed that wasn't informed of the violence that was taking place on Jan. 6.

"As with all First Ladies who preceded me, it was my obligation to record the contents of the White House's historic rooms, including taking archival photographs of all the renovations. Several months in advance, I organized a qualified team of photographers, archivists, and designers to work with me in the White House to ensure perfect execution," she continued. "As required, we scheduled January 6, 2021, to complete the work on behalf of our Nation."

The former first lady added, "this is a very significant undertaking and requires great care, attention to detail, and concentration—both in the planning and execution."

She said she has "always been very supportive of my former Chief of Staff, Stephanie Grisham."

"I stood behind Ms. Grisham after her failed stint as White House Press Secretary and welcomed her back to the East Wing," Melania said.

