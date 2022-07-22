Here's More Of Hawley Hauling Ass -- With Soundtracks!

OMG BREAKING: there was a LOUD GUFFAW here in the room as they showed video of @HawleyMO running away, and another when they played it in slow motion. Loudest reaction of any moment during the three hearings I’ve attended #January6thCommitteeHearing
