NBC's Kate Snow Covers One Night Of Gun Violence In America

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 22 July 2022 13:33 Hits: 7

I've been hearing about this for days, but this was my first chance to actually watch this special NBC segment about gun violence in America, seen through the lens of one Saturday night.

Correspondents Kate Snow, Gabe Gutierrez, Gadi Schwartz, and Jesse Kirsch embed with police, hospitals, and community activists to see how gun violence is tearing through communities. Their report focuses on one night, Saturday, July 16th, to show just how regular, and pervasive, gun violence is.

It's shocking, yet of course it's not. This is how we live now.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/nbcs-kate-snow-covers-one-night-gun