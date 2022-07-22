Ouch! Jan 6 Committee Airs Trump Outtakes

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 22 July 2022 14:19 Hits: 9

On Thursday, the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol released footage of former President Donald Trump filming a message to his supporters on Jan. 7.

According to CNN's Kaitlyn Collins, it took an hour to record the 3-minute video, which happens when you give power to a raging narcissist. While he watched our Capitol under attack, Trump did nothing. And the next day, he still found it challenging to deliver a simple message.

The outtakes from Trump's Jan. 7 were only a portion of the lengthy taping session that day, @Kevinliptakcnn and I are told. Multiple people say it took about an hour to record what ended up being a three-minute video. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 22, 2022

"I don't want to say the election is over," Trump said. "I just want to say Congress has certified the results without saying the election is over, OK?"

"Yesterday is a hard word for me," the twice impeached one-term president said.

OK, but how does he feel about the word treason or the words seditious conspiracy?

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/jan-6-committee-releases-outtake-trumps-0