Cassidy Hutchinson: Trump Attacking Pence On Jan 6 Was 'Disgusting'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 22 July 2022 15:49 Hits: 8

The January 6 Select Committee aired more testimony from Cassidy Hutchison on Thursday. In this new video, Hutchison said she was "disgusted" over Trump's tweet attacking Mike Pence.

The Committee put up the now infamous 2:24 pm tweet that Trump used to inflame further the insurrectionists, who were told it was up to Mike Pence to stop the counting of the electoral votes.

The former White House aide to Mark Meadows did not mince her words.

Co-Chairman Liz Cheney asked, "Ms. Hutchinson, what was your reaction when you saw this tweet?

Hutchinson replied, "As a staffer that works to always represent the administration to the best of my ability and to showcase the good things he had done for the country, I remember feeling frustrated, disappointed, and really -- really it felt personal. I was really sad."

"As an American, I was disgusted. It was unpatriotic. It was un-American. We were watching the Capitol building get defaced over a lie," Hutchinson said.

That sums it up nicely.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/cassidy-hutchinson-Pence-Trump