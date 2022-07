Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 22 July 2022 00:19 Hits: 7

The White House says President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing "very mild symptoms." The president's diagnosis comes amid another wave of the coronavirus in the United States, driven this time by the BA.5 variant. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/a/biden-positive-for-covid-19-fully-carrying-out-his-duties-/6669213.html