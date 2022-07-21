Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 21 July 2022 21:40 Hits: 11

Three Democratic lawmakers tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and Thursday as President Biden announced his own positive test results.

Sens. Tina Smith (Minn.) and Tom Carper (Del.) and Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) announced their diagnoses over Twitter.

“Tonight I tested positive for COVID and am experiencing mild symptoms,” Smith tweeted on Wednesday evening. “I am following [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines, and I am incredibly grateful to be vaccinated and boosted.”

Carper and Connolly shared their diagnoses on Thursday, expressing similar gratitude that they had been vaccinated.

"I received a positive COVID-19 test result today as part of regular weekly COVID-19 testing. Per CDC guidelines, I plan to isolate for five days and will closely monitor my symptoms until then," Carper wrote.

“​​I am grateful to be fully vaccinated and double boosted and I am thankfully feeling fine,” he continued. “I continue to urge all Delawareans to get vaccinated and boosted to protect yourselves and your families from the worst of this pandemic.”

“This afternoon, I tested positive for covid. I am experiencing very mild symptoms and will be self-isolating,” said Connolly. "Thankful to be vaxxed and boosted."

This comes as Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday for the first time.

“This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19,” wrote White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in a press release. “He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms.”

Jean-Pierre added that Biden is taking the antiviral Paxlovid and that he will self-isolate at the White House consistent with CDC guidelines.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/3569562-sens-carper-smith-democratic-congressman-test-positive-for-covid-19/