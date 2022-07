Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 21 July 2022 21:09 Hits: 12

Nearly six in 10 Americans say they are paying at least some attention to the Jan. 6 hearings, according to a NPR-PBS NewsHour Marist poll. But a poll can't fully capture how people are reacting.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/07/21/1112777726/the-impact-of-the-jan-6-hearings-on-american-voters