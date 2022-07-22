Pride Month's Coming Out Story

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 22 July 2022

As you are well aware, June was Pride Month. But with Congress trying to codify marriage equality before Clarence (read Ginni) Thomas comes gunning for that bit of human decency, it would be a good time for Desi Lydic's run down of the history of how pride month came to be and how important it is for us to stand up now to keep what we already have instead of having to fight to regain even more rights that we have lost. And for crying out loud, remember this when you're voting this fall.

