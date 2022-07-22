The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Pride Month's Coming Out Story

Category: World Politics Hits: 9

Pride Month's Coming Out Story

As you are well aware, June was Pride Month. But with Congress trying to codify marriage equality before Clarence (read Ginni) Thomas comes gunning for that bit of human decency, it would be a good time for Desi Lydic's run down of the history of how pride month came to be and how important it is for us to stand up now to keep what we already have instead of having to fight to regain even more rights that we have lost. And for crying out loud, remember this when you're voting this fall.

Open thread below...

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/pride-months-coming-out-story

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version