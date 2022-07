Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 19 July 2022 17:05 Hits: 5

More than half of uninsured kids qualify for free coverage but don't know it. The government has released $49 million to get the word out, especially as the end of the COVID health emergency looms.

(Image credit: Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2022/07/19/1112247478/millions-of-kids-qualify-for-medicaid-biden-funds-outreach-to-boost-enrollment