Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Reports that the Secret Service deleted text messages related to Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection have caught the attention of the chief records officer at the National Archives.

(Image credit: Patrick Semansky/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/07/19/1112288183/secret-service-deleted-texts-national-archives-letter