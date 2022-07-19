Johnson's Solution To Inflation: Put Granny Back To Work

Articles

Senator Ron Johnson (Q - Moscow) was making the radio and TV squawk show rounds last week to promote his latest lame brain scheme to fix the economy, deal with inflation, eliminate the alleged worker shortage and cure acne. OK, I made the last one up. But give him time.

He went on Fox with his latest great idea which was to put senior citizens back into the work force but don't make them pay a payroll tax. He said that it would address inflation, meet the need of of work requirements on welfare and fix the long term labor shortage.

Um, yeah. There's a few problems there.

If inflation is caused by "the government printing too much money," making sure that the government has even less money and increasing the need to print more would be defeating the purpose.

Another problem is that senior citizens are usually collecting Social Security. And Social Security is definitely not welfare. It is money that these seniors had paid into for their entire lives so that they could retire. They should not have to work even more just to get their own money. And considering that unemployment is the lowest it's been in over 50 years, there really doesn't appear to be any need to incentivize the workforce to get off of welfare. They are already are.

