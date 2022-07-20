Wisconsin Woman's Health Endangered By 173-Year Old Abortion Ban

Articles

The Washington Post has a report about how the confusion of a post-Roe world is causing life-threatening delays in women's health care all over the nation, including this poor woman in Wisconsin:

And in Wisconsin, a woman bled for more than 10 days from an incomplete miscarriage after emergency room staff would not remove the fetal tissue amid a confusing legal landscape that has roiled obstetric care.

The blame for this falls squarely at the feet of the state's Republicans. Let me explain.

When the so-called Supreme Court overturned Roe, Wisconsin already had an abortion ban law in the books from 1849. Yes, you read that right. 18-freaking-49. And when the political activists in SCOTUS turned over a 50 year old precedent in women's health care, this 173 year old law went back into effect immediately.

The law classifies abortion as a Type H Felony, punishable by up to six years in prison. But it is only in regard to the care providers:

The 1849 statute would most directly target doctors who perform abortions, as the law punishes "any person, other than the mother, who intentionally destroys the life of an unborn child" with a Class H felony, which may result in up to a six-year prison sentence. read more

