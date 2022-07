Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 20 July 2022 03:00

Stephen Colbert has been betrayed! America has been betrayed! I would not be surprised if this is what leads to a war between the United States and Canada. Imagine having your ice cream being made by the same company but being sold under a different name. Colbert is right! This is an ootrage!

Of course, I would expect that a war with Canada would consist of splitting some Canadian bacon, drinking some beer and a lot of apologizing.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/ootrage