'Case Closed': Steve Bannon's Podcast Declares Him Guilty

An attorney appearing on Steve Bannon's podcast explained why the jury would quickly find Donald Trump's former adviser guilty of contempt of Congress.

David Freiheit, who uses the pseudonym Viva Frei, appeared on Bannon's daily show while the former Trump adviser sat in a Washington, D.C. courtroom.

Freiheit revealed that he would be spending 25 minutes a day recapping the Bannon trial on his YouTube channel. But he worried that the trial may not last long enough.

"I mean, the question is whether or not it's going to be able to fill 25 minutes," he noted. "Because what's going to go on with the Bannon trial? Jury selection. Federal court, it goes exceedingly quickly."

"It's going to be 95+, if not 100% Democrat, anti-Trump and anti-Steve Bannon," the attorney continued. "And then what's left of Bannon's defenses? What's left to prove from the prosecution? Did you receive the subpoena? Did you respect the subpoena? Yes and No. Case closed."

On Monday, Bannon was seen entering the courthouse before jury selection began. He is facing two counts of contempt of Congress after he refused to comply with a subpoena from the House Jan. 6 Committee.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/case-closed-steve-bannons-podcast-declares