Mike's Blog Round Up

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 19 July 2022 10:01 Hits: 5

Election Law Blog: A bipartisan bill aimed at reforming the Electoral College Act might be able to save the 2024 presidential election from certain GOP subversion.

Texas Tribune: Who else is in the crosshairs of anti-abortion forces in Texas? Virtually any person and group that helps a woman terminate a pregnancy anywhere for any reason.

Naked Capitalism: The news from Ukraine is not good.

Blue Virginia: Governor Glenn Youngkin wants a Robert E. Lee hagiographer on the Virginia Board of Historic Resources.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/mikes-blog-round-10