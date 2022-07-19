Coming Attractions: Trump National Security Adviser To Testify

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 19 July 2022 12:12 Hits: 6

Matthew Pottinger, who served on Trump's National Security Council before resigning over the Jan. 6th attack, will testify at Thursday’s prime-time hearing held by the Jan. 6th committee. Via CNN:

Pottinger is slated to appear alongside former Trump White House aide Sarah Matthews.

CNN previously reported that Matthews, who served as deputy press secretary in the Trump White House until resigning shortly after January 6, 2021, was expected to testify publicly. When she resigned, Matthews said she was honored to serve in Trump’s administration but “was deeply disturbed by what I saw.” She said at the time, “Our nation needs a peaceful transfer of power.”

Pottinger, Trump’s deputy national security adviser, stepped down in response to Trump’s reaction to his supporters breaching the US Capitol, a person close to Pottinger confirmed to CNN at the time of his resignation. He told people there was very little for him to consider, the person said at the time.