AP Report: Ballot Drop Boxes Were Completely Safe In 2020 Election

The AP conducted an exhaustive investigation into the safety of ballot drop boxes during the 2020 election, in both Republican and Democratic-controlled states, and found there were no major issues with them whatsoever.

But we knew this already.

The Associated Press reports:

The expanded use of drop boxes for mailed ballots during the 2020 election did not lead to any widespread problems, according to an Associated Press survey of state election officials across the U.S. that revealed no cases of fraud, vandalism or theft that could have affected the results. The findings from both Republican and Democratic-controlled states run contrary to claims made by former President Donald Trump and his allies who have intensely criticized their use and falsely claimed they were a target for fraud.

Because of the many "voter fraud" lies Donald Trump and his minions claimed after November 3, 2020, journalists are now wasting valuable time and resources debunking those lies almost ad infinitum.

Remember, Trump has been screaming about nonexistent voter fraud since the 2016 election and attacked anyone who disagreed with his lies.

