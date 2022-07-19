Trump Mad That Rude Dog Puppet Has Charges Dropped

Articles

Charges have been dropped against the members of "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" production team that were arrested at the U.S. Capitol on June 16 while filming a Triumph the Comic Insult Dog segment for the talk show, according to Variety.

"The United States Capitol Police has been working with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia on the June 16, 2022, Unlawful Entry case that involved a group of nine people associated with 'The Late Show,'" the statement reads. "The United States Capitol Police was just informed the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia is declining to prosecute the case. We respect the decision that office has made."

And just like that, following the news, former President Donald Trump took to his platform Truth Social to air his grievances while comparing Colbert's team to the violent Jan. 4th insurrectionists.

"Wow! Prosecutors have just dropped all charges against ratings challenged Colbert Show staffers, who entered the Capitol illegally, disregarded police warnings, wouldn't leave the premises, and were very loud and disruptive late into the evening, with no security present as is mandated by law," Bloaty McBatshit said. "These Radical Left lunatics, from a failing show, were treated so differently than the Unselects are treating so many of our great American Patriots. NOT FAIR!"

