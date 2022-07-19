Navarro Whines That He Saved Millions Of People During COVID

Articles

Tuesday, 19 July 2022

A co-conspirator in a plot to overthrow the free and fair election of 2020, Peter Navarro ran to Newsmax to moan and complain about his arrest, and made some wild claims about his actions during COVID.

This Trump snowflake believes he should have been treated much better than any other criminal in the justice system.

As he was yelling, Newsmax host and "former Fox News host who was fired" Eric Bolling yelled, "politics, though. Politics, right, It's pissing me off... because you were associated with Trump, you get a completely different justice treatment?"

Then Navarro mocked himself and said, "I say humbly, I was the guy that served honorably for four years, probably save millions of American lives during the pandemic in my early actions."

Navarro did write a memo on January 29 telling Trump to take the virus seriously, which was what every other credible person and health expert had been saying all along.

But trying to take credit for saving millions of people's lives for writing a memo that Trump ignored is as egotistical as Trump himself.

Navarro's lies about COVID are the basis for all of Fox News and the MAGA cult's attacks, including Rand Paul's behavior against Dr. Fauci.

Brian Williams took Navarro to the cleaners when the latter blamed Dr. Fauci for the pandemic.

