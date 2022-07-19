The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

McEnany Lashes Out At Biden For Not Mentioning 'The Kavanaugh Assassination'

In June, Nicholas John Roske from California was arrested after calling the police on himself to let them know that he wanted to kill Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Roske had a firearm in his suitcase, not in his pocket.

"Roske further indicated that he had purchased [a] Glock pistol and other items for the purpose of breaking into the Justice's residence and killing the Justice as well as himself," FBI Special Agent Ian Montijo wrote in an affidavit.

If you're a member of the Party of Victimization, though. it was an assassination attempt. If so, Roske is the worst assassin ever. And if you're former White House propaganda prodigy Kayleigh McEnany, Kavanaugh was assassinated. So, there's an open Supreme Court seat? Cool.

I realize McEnany misspoke, or whatever they call what she's doing. Still, Republicans really do feel victimized, so they only know how to air their grievances just like their orange pissdaddy. It sounds like McEnany is upset that President Joe Biden hasn't talked about Kavanaugh being assassinated.

"So, they can go out and say nothing about the Kavanaugh assassination," McEnany said. "Yes, the press secretary did. The President didn't."

Well, he's fine, Kayleigh. He's probably having his morning beer right now.

