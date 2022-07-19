Fox News Can't Help But Smear AOC Even When They Agree With Her

Articles

On Monday morning's The Faulkner Focus, host Harris Faulkner and her guest Jason Rantz agreed with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez' assertions about housing but still had to act like creeps.

Faulkner used the right wing typical "critics" meme for calling out a Democratic politician. That usually means Fox News or the sycophants are the one doing the calling out

Faulkner said, "AOC said in an Instagram posted that a six-figure salary just isn't enough (174K) because lawmakers are required to have homes in both Washington DC and the state they live in and represent and that the money doesn't cut it."

Conservative Seattle talk show host Jason Rantz, a presence on Fox News and Ben Shapiro's Daily Wire, agreed, but with a caveat.

Rantz said, "She's not wrong and believe me I hate having to agree with AOC. But I do think when you're requiring someone to have two residents particularly in high cost neighborhoods --- you are self-limiting the types you might want to run for Congress."

(Making 174K a year and maintaining two residences is not possible in today's world if your locations are in New York and DC.)

He continued, "Now AOC did, and she's a horrible example, but there are a lot of really good people who simply can't afford to run because because they can’t afford to be lawmakers.”

Rantz explained that traveling coast to coast or in expensive regions in the country are a huge burden for the average person.

We all agree on that.

