Americans Are Pessimistic And It’s Changing Our Politics

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Nate Cohn, the chief political analyst at The New York Times, joins the crew to discuss the results of the first Times/Siena College Poll of the 2022 midterms. They also consider whether a Morning Consult/Politico poll asking Americans whether they think the U.S. is currently in a recession is a “good or bad use of polling.”

