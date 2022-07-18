Spineless Ducey Refuses To Rule Out Supporting Trump In 2024

Articles

Never mind that Trump has called him “one of the worst Governors in America” ever since Ducey refused to overturn the presidential election in Arizona, he's still kissing Trump's ring.

Here's Ducey on CNN's State of the Union this Sunday, refusing to rule out supporting Donald Trump if we're all unfortunate enough to have him end up as their presidential nominee for 2024:

BASH: I want to ask about January 6. Your state House speaker and your friend Rusty Bowers testified before that committee about the direct pressure he got from Donald Trump, John Eastman and Rudy Giuliani. You told me last year on this show that Donald Trump bears some responsibility for January 6. Do you believe his actions on January 6 or inaction should disqualify him from holding public office in the future? read more

