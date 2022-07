Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 19 July 2022 05:14 Hits: 11

Tuesday's vote in the House is part political strategy in an election-year roll call that will force all lawmakers to go on the record with their views on the high-profile social issue.

(Image credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/07/19/1112213293/house-vote-same-sex-marriage