Kinzinger: 'We Have Already Filled In The Blanks' About What Trump Did

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 18 July 2022 19:58 Hits: 0

The next hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is slotted for Thursday. As with each of the hearings, they focus on one aspect of the insurrection, and this one is no different. The Thursday hearing is expected to focus on the three hours when then-President Donald Trump did nothing to stop his supporters from attacking the Capitol, even when the mob was trying to find his vice-president to hang him in the gallows erected outside. The hearing will highlight those 187 minutes.

As John Amato reported, Kinzinger said that the Jan. 6 hearings are not winding down. It turns out that the committee knows pretty much everything about what the ex-president was up to following the Capitol riot.

"We'll talk about what was going on in the White House while the Capitol was being overrun, and basically, we will show what the president — as best we can put together — was doing all that time. Or not doing," Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), chair of the committee, said earlier this week.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/kinzinger-we-have-already-filled-blanks