Jan. 6 Committee To Get 'Deleted' Secret Service Texts By Tuesday

The Secret Service reportedly deleted text messages crucial to the Jan. 6 investigation into the attack on the U.S. Capitol. So, the House select committee promptly issued a subpoena to the U.S. Secret Service on Friday requesting records. And, oddly, they were sending texts instead of, like, say, using the phone or their walkie-talkies or whatnot. That just makes this whole thing seem more suspicious.

However, deleting texts doesn't always make the data go away. For one, the recipient still has a copy of the message you sent them, and that data might still be in cloud storage.

NBC News reports:

The House select committee investigating the Capitol riot expects to receive erased Secret Service text messages from Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, 2021, by Tuesday, and will present testimony from new witnesses during Thursday's public hearing, its members said Sunday.

I'm sure Trump won't like this. Oh well:

Investigators gave the Secret Service until Tuesday to turn over the documents, and Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., a member of the committee, said on ABC News' "This Week" that they expect to receive them on time. read more

