Russian Family Buys Their Dream Car With 'Coffin Money'

The BBC's Francis Scarr translated this bizarre news report of a family proud that their son had died in Ukraine. They said they were honouring his memory by taking the compensation they received and bought his dream car, what appears to be a brand new Lada Vesta, the most popular car in Russia. If that's the case, they run about 1 million rubles right now, or about $17,500 USD. Up about 20% in price since the Ukraine invasion.

The Russians call such compensation "coffin money" as it usually amounts to just enough money to pay for a funeral, headstone, and coffin.

You couldn't make this up

Last night Russian state TV ran a report on the unexpected 'benefits' of having your son killed in Ukraine

You can buy a Lada with the compensation given to you by the state! pic.twitter.com/itzuSiSMhC — Francis Scarr (@francis_scarr) July 18, 2022

A more basic model, the Granta, is stripped down to the bare bones and probably couldn't be sold in North America.

