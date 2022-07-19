Vote Them All Out

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Politics Girl is at her finest as she goes on a full blaze rant and roll against the fascists, er, I mean, the Republicans. Although she's says that the Republicans have become fascist, I would point out that they have been for a long, long time now. But she's correct that we have to vote them out. They have become so irrational that there's no talking to them anymore. The longer we sit on our thumbs, the worse it will become and the more difficult it will be to return some resemblance of order to the country.

