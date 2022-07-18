The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

This Senate Candidate Can Rock Missouri

For the last few days, Missouri Senate candidate Lucas Kunce has been campaigning against West Virginia conservative Joe Manchin.

“During my 13 years in the U.S. Marines,” he told his supporters yesterday, “I watched corrupt, career politicians like Joe Manchin and Josh Hawley waste trillions of dollars and thousands of lives on pointless wars for oil and ‘nation building’ abroad.

They’d spend anything to line the pockets of their corporate donors. But now, when it’s time to nation build our own country, they block investments into our own people and our own communities because the shady special interests and massive corporations bankrolling their campaigns said so.

We can’t afford any more corporate-funded elites in Congress. That’s why I don’t take a cent of corporate PAC money and don’t pull any punches when it comes to taking on Big Pharma, defense contractors, Wall Street, the fossil fuel industry OR their corrupt allies in Congress.”

Starting today, Blue America is running a series of 4 independent Facebook and Instagram ads across Missouri on behalf of Lucas’ campaign. (He doesn’t know.) Here’s one of the ads:

