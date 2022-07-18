This Senate Candidate Can Rock Missouri

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 18 July 2022 10:32 Hits: 5

For the last few days, Missouri Senate candidate Lucas Kunce has been campaigning against West Virginia conservative Joe Manchin.

“During my 13 years in the U.S. Marines,” he told his supporters yesterday, “I watched corrupt, career politicians like Joe Manchin and Josh Hawley waste trillions of dollars and thousands of lives on pointless wars for oil and ‘nation building’ abroad.

They’d spend anything to line the pockets of their corporate donors. But now, when it’s time to nation build our own country, they block investments into our own people and our own communities because the shady special interests and massive corporations bankrolling their campaigns said so.

We can’t afford any more corporate-funded elites in Congress. That’s why I don’t take a cent of corporate PAC money and don’t pull any punches when it comes to taking on Big Pharma, defense contractors, Wall Street, the fossil fuel industry OR their corrupt allies in Congress.”