Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 18 July 2022 10:33 Hits: 5

Above, Don Dixon performs Praying Mantis. It's time to head to Texas, America's Lab for Bad Policy, bless their hearts.

Balloon Juice goes to Texas.

Just An Earth-bound Misfit, I has a modest proposal for dealing with body armor-wearing terrorists.

Eschaton notes that even wealthy people cannot escape what the theocrats have done.

Shower Cap summarizes the week as only he can.

Bonus Track: Sci-Fi Nerds! TOR looks at the intersection of Aliens and Insects. This is cool fun.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. (with For MBRU in the subject line).

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/mike-s-blog-round-5