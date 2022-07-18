Just Another Day: Four Dead After Shooting In Indiana Mall

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 18 July 2022 11:52 Hits: 5

We don't cover most mass shootings; there's just too many of them. But I thought I'd mention this one because a few weeks ago, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill removing the restriction that you had to be licensed to carry a gun. Because Republicans are removing even the weakest requirements that impede the proliferation of guns that lead to everyday slaughter like this. Via the New York Times:

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police are investigating a shooting at Greenwood Park Mall that happened around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Four people are dead and police tell 13News the shooter is among those killed.

Greenwood Police Chief James Ison said two others were wounded in the shooting and were being treated at area hospitals.

Early Monday morning, Johnson County Coroner Michael Pruitt identified those who had died as three males and one female. That includes the shooter, who police have only identified as an adult male.