Monday, 18 July 2022

The world is a depressing place these days, and that's why (as Mr. Rogers said) we have to look for the helpers. Chef Jose Andres is one of those helpers, and reading about World Central Kitchen and the Food Fighters never fails to lift my spirits. (You can donate here.)

Today is a big day! My heart breaks for Ukraine but I am proud to share that @WCKitchen#ChefsForUkraine has now delivered 100 Million Meals. This is only possible because of the amazing #FoodFighters who fight every day for liberty. And we’ll keep going with your support! ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/cx2yWXgE4H — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) July 18, 2022 read more

