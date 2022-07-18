Stefanik Just Brutally Killed Irony: 'Imagine If Republicans Ever Did That?'

Articles

Published on Monday, 18 July 2022

Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik sure excels at projection. It's as if everything Republicans accuse Democrats of; they are guilty of that same thing. For example, former President Donald Trump did not follow his predecessors and refused to distance himself from his businesses while in office. The nepotistic former President also brought his family members into his administration (looking at you, Ivanka and Jared).

President Joe Biden has not done any of that. And, sure, Republicans have a hate-hard-on for Hunter Biden, but he is not in his father's administration. I have no idea what Stefanik is talking about on Mark Levin's show, but if you take out "Biden" when she's talking and put in "Trump," it makes sense.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, not any of the Bidens, reported between $172 million and $640 million in outside income while working in the White House.

"You have the entire Biden family profiting personally off of Joe Biden's position when he was a sitting vice-president," she said out loud. "That is unacceptable in America, and imagine if Republicans ever did that?"

The entire Biden family? Dr. Jill Biden is a teacher. The Trump administration was on a crime spree.

