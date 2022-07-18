Backlash Ensues Over Ronny Jackson's Unhinged 'Come And Take It' Video

Articles

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Tex.) unleashed an angry video on Twitter to yell at President Joe Biden while the Texas Republican brandished two assault weapons, one pointed at his foot. Ronny released a 'come and take it' video on the same day of yet another mass shooting in the U.S. We can't seem to catch our breath before the next mass shooting occurs. And this only happens in this country.

Last month, President Joe Biden called for renewing the ban on sales of military-style assault weapons, but Republicans are staunchly against saving lives.

Look at this fool:

I will NEVER give up my firearms. I will NEVER surrender my AR-15. If Democrats want to push an insane gun-grab, they can COME AND TAKE IT! pic.twitter.com/Yw6QVFqLg6 — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) July 17, 2022

That didn't go down well.

