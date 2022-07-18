Project Veritas Defamation Lawsuit Was NOT Dismissed

Articles

At long last, it may be time for Project Veritas to pay for their lies.

A postmaster in Pennsylvania has claimed he was smeared by Project Veritas for attacking him for supposedly "backdating mail-in ballots to sway the outcome of the 2020 presidential election for Joe Biden."

In a new ruling, the judge ruled that the lawsuit shall continue.

Postmaster Robert Weisenbach has said he voted for Trump, but he was targeted by the James O'Keefe-led group.

Law and Crimes writes:

He says that did not stop Project Veritas from running a “fabricated” story by an alleged anonymous “whistleblower” who described Weisenbach as a “Trump hater” and claimed to have overheard him plotting to backdate ballots. The so-called “whistle-blower,” U.S. Postal Service employee Richard Hopkins, recanted his remarks to the inspector general. Hopkins later asserted his about-face was coerced and reaped a windfall, making $130,000 over GoFundMe before that account was suspended and $236,000 over GiveSendGo, according to the lawsuit. -- On Thursday evening, a judge with the Erie County Court of Common Pleas gave Weisenbach the green light to pursue his claims against Hopkins, Project Veritas, and its founder James O’Keefe.

Let's all hope Robert Weisenbach gets the justice he deserves, and all the liars get punished.

