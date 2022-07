Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 17 July 2022 20:59 Hits: 3

MSNBC host and Jersey Girl Stephanie Ruhle had nothing but praise for the daily trolling job that US Senate candidate John Fetterman is doing on his Republican opponent, Mehmet Oz.

Fetterman responded to the media interest as you'd expect.

We like to have fun here ???? https://t.co/NGVPmDgS0U — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) July 15, 2022

Whoever is in charge of @JohnFetterman 's campaign and decided to bring in the Jersey Shore's own @snooki to troll Dr. Oz... I would love to meet you. @11thHourpic.twitter.com/aqivbFuzM4 — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) July 16, 2022

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/stephanie-ruhle-applauds-fettermans-online