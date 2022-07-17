Adam Kinzinger: The January 6 Investigations Are Not Winding Down

Articles

Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger told Face The Nation that the Select Committee investigating the Insurrection on January 6 may have more hearings in the future because the investigation is still ongoing.

CBS host Margaret Brennan asked what the value would be if Donald Trump actually testified to the Committee after all the information they have gotten from Pence's people.

"We're getting a lot of information and I think you'll see after Thursday's hearing we know a lot," Kinzinger explained. "Donald Trump has made it clear he does not mind not telling the truth --he lies all the time. I wouldn't put it past him to even lie under oath so I'm not sure what the value is there."

"This investigation is not winding down. We may be towards the end of this tranche of hearings, we may have more hearings in the future and the investigation is still ongoing. We're getting to the bottom of what we need to know." Kinzinger assured Brennan.

The more witnesses come forward, the more the American people will know about the treason that took place that day..

There would be great value in Trump testifying under oath to the Committee because if he is or when he is lying, he'll be caught and can be charged with perjury.

But that will never happen here. Trump will never testify about his involvement in the insurrection or the plot to overthrow Biden's election victory.

Video below, via CBS News.

