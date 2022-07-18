Proud Boys Now Serve As GOP's Violent Paramilitary Wing

Articles

The Proud Boys’ post-insurrection strategy of eschewing large rallies and instead fanning out into local right-wing protests appears to be working: A recent data survey by Gridfound there are now more of the neofascist organization’s chapters in the United States than there were on Jan. 6, 2021, when their members led the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Moreover, as the Southern Poverty Law Center’s Cassie Miller recently explored, the strategy is maturing and congealing into a dedicated army of thugs focused on attacking abortion-rights protesters and the LGBTQ community—an animus that is being widely stirred up by mainstream right-wing media and politicians. In the process, she observes, they are becoming what they always intended: the violent paramilitary arm of the broader American right.

