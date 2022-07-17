Lara Trump Seems To Have Forgotten That Her Dad-In-Law Curtsied To The Saudis

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 17 July 2022 13:00 Hits: 2

Flashback: It's 2017, and Donald Trump went to Saudi Arabia while pretending to be the President of the United States. If you've forgotten about this trip, it's likely because the former President embarrassed us so many times that it was just more of the same. Trump was treated to extravagant events while visiting Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. Trump heaped praise on the Saudi ruler while ignoring evidence of his role in the brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Also, it's worth noting that Trump curtsied to the Saudis during his trip after mocking former President Barack Obama for bowing.

what would we call this? a bow? a little bop? a...curtsy? pic.twitter.com/yjqa5x6F7O — David Mack (@davidmackau) May 20, 2017

And I didn't even mention that weird glowing orb thang. OK, I just did, so here we are.

Now, back to 2022.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/lara-trump-seems-have-forgotten-her-father