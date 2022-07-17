Subpoenaed: Hi, Secret Service, The Jan. 6 Committee Would Like To Have A Word

Category: World Politics Hits: 2
Susie Madrak noted that it's probably just a coincidence (wink wink) that the Secret Service allegedly deleted text messages crucial to the Jan. 6 investigation. Well, they have some 'splaining to do as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol would very much like to have a word, so they promptly issued a subpoena to the U.S. Secret Service on Friday requesting records.
Via The Washington Post:
Committee Chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.), in a letter transmitting notice of the subpoena, wrote that the panel sought relevant text messages and reports issued in any way related to the attack on the Capitol.
Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/subpoenaed-hi-secret-service-jan-6