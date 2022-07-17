Here's What Passes For A GOP 'Moderate' On Abortion

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 17 July 2022 15:27 Hits: 2

I think both Republicans and the media are underestimating just how pissed off women are in the United States about the overturning of Roe vs. Wade, and apparently this is someone who is allowed to pass themselves off as a "moderate" within their ranks these days by our corporate media.

AZ Gov. Doug Ducey made an appearance on CNN's State of the Union this Saturday, and was asked by host Dana Bash whether he supported his Attorney General trying to reinstate a a 1901 law from before Arizona was a state, which bans all abortion except to save the life of a mother, and whether he supported abortion being banned in his state.

"Well, listen, Dana, I know you know that I'm proudly pro-life. Arizona is considered the number one most pro-life state in the nation. I was supportive of the Supreme Court's actions. I believe that Roe vs. Wade was wrongly decided. and now it comes back to the states," Ducey replied.

"The law that I signed was the 15-week abortion law. and the legal authority inside the state in terms of opinions is our Attorney General. This will be left to the courts to decide, but ultimately it should come back to the ledge legislatures and the people to make the decision," he continued.

So in other words, yes, he's going to support whatever extremist position his AG wants to pursue, which he basically reaffirmed when Bash pressed him further.

"So, do you support a total ban or do you not? What do you personally believe as governor?" Bash asked.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/heres-what-passes-gop-moderate-abortion