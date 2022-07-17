Doctors In Texas Told To Not Treat Some Women With Severe Pregnancy Complications

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 17 July 2022 15:46 Hits: 1

The Texas Medical Association says that hospitals in the state have reportedly refused to treat patients with severe pregnancy complications over fears of violating the state's abortion ban. When the conservative-leaning Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, you knew where this would go. Conservatives have been chomping at the bit to punish women. This isn't "pro-life." This is barbaric.

Via The Dallas Morning News:

In a letter sent Wednesday to the Texas Medical Board, the association said it received complaints that hospitals, their administrators and their lawyers may be prohibiting physicians from providing medically appropriate care to women with ectopic pregnancies and other complications.

It asks the board to "swiftly act to prevent any wrongful intrusion into the practice of medicine."

The letter from the state's most prominent physicians group offers an early sign of how restrictive abortion laws have hindered medical care for pregnant Texans.