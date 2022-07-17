The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Snowflake Ronny Jackson Cries Like A Baby To Fox News After Obama's Scolding

Texas representative and former presidential physician Ronny Jackson ran to Fox News Sunday morning to whine like a child after it was revealed that former president Barack Obama emailed his disappointment to him about his horrific claims about President Biden's mental health.

The saga began when Jackson acted like an absolute nutjob discussing Trump's health and then during the 2020 election attacking Biden, claiming he was mentally unstable while pretending Trump's acuity test made him a Mensa member

Almost hyperventilating, Rep. Jackson told Maria Bartiromo that the left, elitists, academic doctors were relentlessly pursuing him.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/snowflake-ronny-jackson-cries-baby-fox

