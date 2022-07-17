Snowflake Ronny Jackson Cries Like A Baby To Fox News After Obama's Scolding

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 17 July 2022 16:22 Hits: 2

Texas representative and former presidential physician Ronny Jackson ran to Fox News Sunday morning to whine like a child after it was revealed that former president Barack Obama emailed his disappointment to him about his horrific claims about President Biden's mental health.

The saga began when Jackson acted like an absolute nutjob discussing Trump's health and then during the 2020 election attacking Biden, claiming he was mentally unstable while pretending Trump's acuity test made him a Mensa member

Remember the cognitive test I gave @realDonaldTrump? The one he aced! Sounds like somebody else might need some testing done!! Scary!! https://t.co/MhantZoHIy — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) February 25, 2020

Almost hyperventilating, Rep. Jackson told Maria Bartiromo that the left, elitists, academic doctors were relentlessly pursuing him.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/snowflake-ronny-jackson-cries-baby-fox