Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 16 July 2022 10:38 Hits: 3

With control over oil revenues and smuggling profits up for grabs, militias from the western city may once again exercise outsized influence over who leads the country.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2022/07/16/zintan-libya-militias-tripoli-dbeibah-bashagha-haftar/