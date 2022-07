Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 17 July 2022

Roy Cohn always told clients to fight all charges, countersue when sued and never concede. Trump has followed his formula for half a century, and it has come to matter a great deal to the nation.

(Image credit: Keystone/Hulton Archives/Getty Images)

