Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 17 July 2022 09:00 Hits: 6

Democrats in Wisconsin are hoping to unseat Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and reelect Gov. Tony Evers. But even if they win, it might not translate to much action on abortion rights.

(Image credit: Scott Bauer/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/07/17/1111748358/democrats-face-hard-truths-on-abortion-rights-in-wisconsin-midterm-races