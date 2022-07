Articles

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-Big Oil) seems to be feeling heat after he once again derailed Democrats’ climate change agenda Thursday. He went on Hoppy Kercheval’s West Virginia radio program Friday morning to give his side of the story, one in which Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is the villain and Manchin just a guy concerned about inflation.

