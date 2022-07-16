BOOM! Top GA GOPers Get Target Letters In Election Probe

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 16 July 2022 11:45 Hits: 8

The Fulton County investigation into Trump's attempts at election fraud took on new momentum Friday with a Yahoo News story that two pro-Trump state senators and the chair of the state Republican Party were sent target letters by an Atlanta prosecutor informing them they could be indicted. Via the New York Times:

The Fulton County prosecutor, Fani T. Willis, is also weighing whether to subpoena Mr. Trump himself and seek his testimony before a grand jury, just days after she subpoenaed seven of his advisers, including Rudolph W. Giuliani and Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, in an investigation into efforts to overturn Mr. Trump’s 2020 election loss in Georgia. The special grand jury is looking into a range of potentially criminal acts, including the selection of a slate of pro-Trump electors in the weeks after the election and Mr. Trump’s now-famous call to Brad Raffensperger, the Georgia secretary of state, asking him to “find” nearly 12,000 votes that would reverse his loss there.

The letters to David Shafer, the Georgia Republican Party chair, and State Senators Burt Jones and Brandon Beach were first reported by Yahoo News. Neither the men nor their lawyers could be reached for comment on Friday.

